U.S. President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid Re-election Pressure

LAS VEGAS, July 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, prompting him to self-isolate after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced. This development comes as Biden faces growing pressure from fellow Democrats to reconsider his re-election campaign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the positive test for the 81-year-old president after he canceled a planned speech due to the diagnosis. “He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” Jean-Pierre stated.

As Biden boarded Air Force One to return to Delaware to recuperate, he reassured reporters, “Good, I feel good,” though he ascended the stairs slowly, holding the railing tightly and pausing a few times.

Biden’s illness occurs at a critical juncture, as he trails Republican Donald Trump in key battleground states. Trump is currently leading a triumphant convention after surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday. The White House indicated that Biden planned to spend a long weekend at his Delaware beach house, but it was unclear how long his illness would keep him off the campaign trail.

Following the announcement, Biden’s motorcade swiftly moved to the Las Vegas airport after he had taped a radio interview in the city. Prior to the interview, Biden had greeted several people at a Mexican restaurant. He was running late to deliver a speech to Latino civil rights group UnidosUS when the organizer, Janet Murguia, informed attendees of his positive COVID test, leading to audible groans in the conference room.

“He said to tell my folks that we’re not going to get rid of him that quickly, we’re going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly,” Murguia relayed.

Biden’s two-night campaign stop in Las Vegas has been marred by calls from some Democrats for him to step aside due to concerns about his age. Despite this, Biden has remained defiant, telling one interviewer that only the “Lord Almighty” could persuade him to withdraw.

Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden would be returning to Delaware to self-isolate and would continue to carry out his duties fully during this period.

Earlier on Wednesday, prominent Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California suggested it was time for Biden to “pass the torch” to another candidate. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday found that 40% of Democratic registered voters and 65% of independent registered voters believe Biden should drop his re-election bid, with 58% of Democratic registered voters and 70% of independent registered voters considering him too old to work in government.

The White House reported that Biden had been experiencing upper respiratory symptoms earlier in the afternoon. After not feeling better during his first event of the day, a COVID-19 test was conducted, yielding a positive result. Biden’s symptoms are mild, and he has received an initial dose of Paxlovid, the president’s doctor said.

Biden previously battled COVID-19 in July 2022, testing positive on July 21, recovering on July 27, experiencing a rebound case on July 30, and being cleared on August 7. The White House stated that Biden would follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines during his isolation.