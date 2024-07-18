Turkey and Niger Strengthen Ties in Energy, Mining, Intelligence, and Defense

ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) – Turkey and Niger have agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, mining, intelligence, and defense following Niger’s decision to expel Western military personnel and terminate mining contracts with numerous Western countries.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and head of the MIT intelligence agency Ibrahim Kalin, visited Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday.

During their visit, the Turkish delegation met with Niger’s leader General Abdourahmane Tiani, who assumed power in July last year after the military council he leads ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and realigned the country’s foreign relations. The junta expelled French troops, ordered the withdrawal of U.S. military personnel, and severed security agreements with the European Union.

The visit by Turkish ministers to Niamey follows a meeting two months ago between Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. After their discussions on Wednesday, Fidan reported that Turkish and Nigerien officials had explored ways to strengthen cooperation in defense intelligence.

A Turkish defense ministry official noted on Thursday that Guler discussed methods to enhance defense and military training collaboration between Turkey and Niger.

In addition, the two countries signed a declaration to support and encourage Turkish companies in developing Niger’s oil and natural gas fields, according to Turkey’s energy ministry. Niger is known for having Africa’s highest-grade uranium ores and is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium. However, a Turkish diplomatic source clarified that Turkey is not seeking to buy uranium from Niger for its first nuclear power plant, which is being constructed by Russia’s Rosatom in Akkuyu, located in Turkey’s Mediterranean region.