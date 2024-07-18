Menu
Three Vessels Scheduled to Discharge Petroleum Products at Lekki Port

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday that three vessels are set to discharge petroleum products at the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

According to the NPA’s daily publication, the Shipping Position, these vessels will offload aviation fuel, petrol, and diesel.

Additionally, NPA reported that 15 more vessels are expected to dock at Apapa and Tincan Island ports in Lagos.

Among them, two vessels will arrive with general cargo, two with fresh fish, two with base oil, two with bulk wheat, and two with towing machines. The remaining five vessels will carry diesel, pallets, containers, bulk sugar, and other containers.

The vessels will be distributed across various terminals, including Apapa Bulk, ENL Consortium, APMT, and Ports and Cargo in Apapa, as well as Tincan Island ports in Lagos, the NPA stated.

