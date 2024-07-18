South Africa Introduces Five-Year Multiple Entry Visa for Nigerian Business Travelers

South Africa has launched a five-year multiple entry visa for business travelers to encourage easier travel between South Africa and Nigeria. This new policy was announced by Bobby Moroe, Consul-General of South Africa to Nigeria, during the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce July Breakfast Meeting 2024, sponsored by South African Airways.

Describing the visa as a “special provision,” Moroe said, “We now have a five-year multiple entry visa for business people. This includes tourist visas. Our turnaround period has been significantly reduced. We can now also invite you for a briefing if you will be traveling to South Africa in groups.”

Moroe explained that group travelers can now set up appointments with VFS, submit a date and list, and request group submissions. These measures are part of ongoing efforts to address visa challenges.

Since holding an immigration forum last year, the consulate has streamlined visa processes for Nigerians. Moroe noted that the turnaround time for visa processing is now a maximum of seven to eight days. Additionally, applicants can now use certified copies of their data pages while traveling and receive an SMS notification once their visa is ready.

Moroe also mentioned that those traveling to Zimbabwe and Namibia via South Africa can receive assistance from the Consulate.

Regarding trade between Nigeria and South Africa, Moroe highlighted that the 2022 trade volume favored Nigeria at $72.1 billion compared to South Africa’s $447 million, driven largely by products such as rubber, petroleum, and crude oil.

Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, Country Manager of South African Airways, announced that the airline will increase its Lagos flights from three to five weekly flights starting in late October 2024. The airline has also launched new destinations to Perth, Australia, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, and can connect travelers to various destinations in Southern Africa.

