Political parties

Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — The House of Representatives has proposed a 50% salary cut for its members over the next six months to support the Federal Government’s efforts in alleviating current economic hardships.

The resolution, passed during a plenary session on Thursday, follows a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC-Ogun). The motion was amended by Deputy Speaker Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who advocated for the salary reduction to bolster the government’s efforts and address nationwide hardships.

Isiaka’s motion emphasized the citizens’ right to peaceful protest but called for reasoned dialogue and unity in confronting national challenges. He urged protest organizers to consider alternative methods of engagement with the government, stressing the importance of peace and constructive dialogue.

Addressing the current economic challenges—such as insecurity, unemployment, and poverty—Isiaka acknowledged that these issues are not unique to Nigeria but are global concerns. He highlighted the need for patience and perseverance in working towards a better future, while also recognizing the progress made and reforms implemented.

The House of Representatives plans to communicate this resolution to relevant stakeholders and the public to encourage a peaceful and constructive approach to resolving national issues.

