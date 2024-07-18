Police Arrest Two Hoodlums Over Death of Vigilante Member

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested two suspected hoodlums over the death of a vigilante member in Epe area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that the Epe Police Division got report on Monday at about 4.30 p.m. that an Ibile Vigilante member, simply identified as Oluwafemi, 45, was attacked on Friday at about 2.00 p.m. by suspected hoodlums.

He said the hoodlums reportedly attacked the vigilante member at a refuse dump site, at Afero Village, Epe, while attempting to stop them from scavenging disposed contaminated frozen turkeys from dump site.

According to the image maker, the vigilante member, who sustained injuries on parts of his body, was rushed to Epe General Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

“However, on July 15, 2024 at about 2.30 p.m., his condition relapsed and he was taken back to the hospital.

“Doctors on duty battled to save his life, but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

“The two suspects have been arrested in addition to the 12 already handed over to task force on a Saturday over scavenging contaminated turkeys.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).