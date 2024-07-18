Menu
Nigeria’s Tinubu Sets New Minimum Wage at $43.015 Per Month

By: David Okafor

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has established a new minimum wage of N70,000 following extensive negotiations with organized labor. This decision was announced by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, during a briefing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The agreement comes after nearly six months of consultations and negotiations, which began with the inauguration of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on the national minimum wage on January 30th. The committee’s discussions initially ended in a deadlock on June 7, 2024, with the government proposing N62,000 and labor unions pushing for N250,000.

Given the impasse, both sides submitted separate reports to President Tinubu for consideration. Subsequently, the President engaged in “wide consultations” with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, before finalizing the decision with labor leaders, led by Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

President Tinubu has also mandated that the minimum wage be reviewed every three years to ensure it remains fair and relevant.

