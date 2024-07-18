Nigeria’s Super Eagles Slip to 39th in Latest FIFA World Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped one spot in the latest FIFA world rankings, now positioned at 39th globally in the July rankings published by FIFA on Thursday. In the June ranking, Nigeria was placed 38th.

Despite the slight decline in global standings, the Super Eagles remain the fifth-best team in Africa. Morocco leads the African rankings and is currently the 14th best team in the world, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and then Nigeria.

On the global stage, Argentina holds the top spot, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil. Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy complete the top ten.

The positions from 11 to 20 are occupied by Uruguay, Croatia, Germany, Morocco, Switzerland, USA, Mexico, Japan, Senegal, and Iran.

Despite their drop in global ranking, the Nigerian team maintained its 1,498.93 points from June. The team experienced a significant decline in June, falling from 30th to 38th due to underwhelming performances in World Cup qualifying matches.

The recent rankings were influenced by three continental competitions and numerous international friendlies, with 125 matches contested worldwide.

Argentina solidified their top position by successfully defending their CONMEBOL Copa América title. France remains in second place after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024, and newly crowned European champions Spain have climbed five spots to third.

England moved up one place to fourth, surpassing Brazil, which dropped to fifth. Belgium fell three spots to sixth.

The next FIFA world ranking will be released on September 19, 2024.