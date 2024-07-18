Nigeria’s Education Minister Lowers Minimum University Admission Age to 16 for 2024

Minister of Education Tahir Mamman has revised the minimum age for admissions into tertiary institutions for 2024 from 18 to 16 years. This decision follows significant backlash from stakeholders at the ongoing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) policy meeting.

Stakeholders, including Vice Chancellors and Rectors, argued that setting the minimum age at 18 is too high and was poorly timed, as candidates below 18 had already taken the exams. They expressed concerns that enforcing the age limit would force younger students to stay at home for an additional two to three years, as they were not previously informed of their ineligibility.

Responding to these concerns, Mamman acknowledged the validity of the stakeholders’ points and announced the reduction of the minimum age from 18 to 16 for the 2024 admissions. However, he clarified that this change is temporary and the minimum age will revert to 18 in subsequent years.

Additionally, following recommendations from stakeholders, JAMB has set the minimum tolerance score for university admissions at 140 and for polytechnics and colleges of education at 100. JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, emphasized that these scores are minimum tolerance levels, not cut-off marks, to avoid confusion among candidates.

Despite this temporary adjustment, Mamman reiterated the ministry’s stance on banning candidates under the age of 18 from seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. He maintained this position during the policy meeting, stating that JAMB is now notified of the ban on underage students for 2024 admissions.

The federal government is also considering adopting 18 years as the permanent entry age for admission into universities and other tertiary institutions in the country. The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund has indicated its support for this policy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining standards and ensuring students are adequately prepared for higher education.

The committee’s chairman, Muntari Dandutse, commended the smooth conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and affirmed the government’s commitment to improving the educational system. He advised candidates to remain focused and avoid any acts of malpractice during examinations.

Sunday Karimi, a member of the committee representing Kogi West, expressed the Senate’s willingness to support any policies aimed at enhancing the education sector, including amending existing laws to ensure robust educational standards.