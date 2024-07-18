Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Nigeria’s Central Bank Sells Dollars at 1,450 Naira to Support Currency Amid Market Distortions

ABUJA, July 18 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank announced on Thursday that it sold dollars at 1,450 naira to retail exchange bureaux in an effort to support the currency.

The bank cited distortions in the retail market that are affecting parallel markets and increasing the country’s exchange rate premium.

On Thursday, the naira fell to a new low of 1,640 per dollar, matching the rate in the parallel market. It also reached a four-month low of 1,612.50 naira on the official market on Wednesday, according to LSEG data.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has observed the continued distortions in the retail end of the market, which is feeding into the parallel market and further widening the exchange rate premium,” the CBN stated in a circular.

To address this issue, the CBN approved the sale of foreign exchange to eligible bureau de change (BDC) operators to meet the demand for invisible transactions, with each BDC allocated $20,000.

