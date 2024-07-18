Nigerian Stock market declines by 0.04% as MTN sheds weight

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined as MTN Nigerian and other 14 stocks shed weights

The All Share Index dropped by 0.04% to close at 100,032.32 points from the previous close of 100,075.59 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.04% to close at N56.646 trillion from the previous close of N56.670 trillion, thereby shedding N24 billion.

An aggregate of 1.099 billion units of shares were traded in 8,720 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N36.30 from the previous close of 33.00.

African Prudential, CUTIX and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.86% and 5.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RTBRISCOE led other price decliners as it shed 5.71% of its share price to close at N0.66 from the previous close of N0.70.

FTN Cocoa and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.44% and 4.26% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 528 million units of its shares in 240 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.

CUTIX traded about 195 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 78 million units of its shares in 650 deals, valued at N3 billion.(www.naija247news.com).