Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock market declines by 0.04% as MTN sheds weight

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined as MTN Nigerian and other 14 stocks shed weights

The All Share Index dropped by 0.04% to close at 100,032.32 points from the previous close of 100,075.59 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.04% to close at N56.646 trillion from the previous close of N56.670 trillion, thereby shedding N24 billion.

An aggregate of 1.099 billion units of shares were traded in 8,720 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N36.30 from the previous close of 33.00.

African Prudential, CUTIX and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.86% and 5.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

RTBRISCOE led other price decliners as it shed 5.71% of its share price to close at N0.66 from the previous close of N0.70.

FTN Cocoa and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.44% and 4.26% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 528 million units of its shares in 240 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.

CUTIX traded about 195 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 78 million units of its shares in 650 deals, valued at N3 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US military ends Gaza floating pier mission to bring aid to Palestinians by sea
Next article
Naira Depreciates to N1,570/$ in the Black Market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

NAFDAC Refutes Claims That Nearly All Paracetamol Sold in Nigeria Are Under-dosed

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Data & News Analysis 0
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

Data & News Analysis 0
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?