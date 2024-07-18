Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading a bill seeking to amend the Finance Act, 2023, to impose a windfall tax on banks and provide for its administration. The bill, which received swift consideration, was read for the first and second times on Wednesday in the upper chamber and was sponsored by Senate Leader Bamidele Opeyemi.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate on Wednesday, proposing a one-time windfall tax on foreign exchange gains realized by banks to fund capital projects, education, healthcare access, and public welfare initiatives. This move aims to support the Renewed Hope Agenda. The President urged the Senate to expedite the bill’s consideration.

Leading the debate on the bill, Opeyemi praised the President’s proposals, stating that they would address the critical needs of Nigerian citizens. Senator Adamu Aliero, supporting the amendment, highlighted the necessity of additional funding to accommodate the upcoming minimum wage legislation expected to reach the National Assembly soon. He warned that failing to provide for the minimum wage by the end of the month could result in public outcry and potential strikes.

In contrast, Senator Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West opposed the bill, arguing that the economy is too depressed to handle additional taxation. He called for wider consultation and cautioned against continuous taxation, noting that banks are still dealing with recapitalization challenges.

Despite the opposition, several lawmakers supported the bill, leading to its second reading. The bill was subsequently referred to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative input and is expected to report back within a week.