Nigerian couple welcomes third set of twins in four years

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian couple, Kingsley and Chinwe Ogbeide, have welcomed their third set of twins in four years.

Chinwe gave birth to the first set of twins, two girls, Emmanuella and Daniella, in 2020, 17 years after their first child.

She delivered the second set of twins, a boy and a girl, in 2021.

The third set of twins, a boy and a girl, were born recently.

A photographer on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, shared photos from the church dedication of the latest twins. (www.naija247news.com).