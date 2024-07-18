Nigeria targets 2.1 Million Barrels Per Day by December 2024

The federal government has set an ambitious goal to boost Nigerian oil production to 2.1 million barrels per day by December 2024. This announcement was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the 3rd Edition of the Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2024 in Abuja.

The summit, attended by Ministers of Solid Minerals and Oil and Gas from Mali, South Sudan, Liberia, Chad, and Nigeria, provided a platform for discussing investment opportunities and collaborative efforts in the sector.

Shettima outlined the government’s strategy: “Our goal is to attract more investment in the oil and gas industry and grow our oil production to 2.1 million barrels a day by December 2024. Furthermore, we will invest in our midstream and downstream infrastructure, tackle theft, and hold developers to the highest environmental standards.”

He emphasized the importance of collaboration to realize Africa’s full potential and meet global climate targets, pledging continued cooperation with the international community and African neighbors to develop cross-border infrastructure and harness the potential of the African Free Trade Continental Agreement.

President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to leveraging Nigeria’s mineral wealth for prosperity and environmental sustainability. “A continent with 40 percent of the world’s gold, 90 percent of its chromium and platinum, and the largest reserves of cobalt, uranium, and diamonds must maximize these resources to banish poverty, end illiteracy, and improve the Human Development Index.”

The administration aims to make Nigeria a leader in critical metals and has established the African Minerals Strategy Group, with Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, as its first chairman. Alake noted that this initiative would set new standards in the mining industry and ensure Africa secures an equitable share in supplying critical metals globally.

Alake highlighted the summit’s significance in harnessing Africa’s vast natural resources for sustainable economic development. He stressed the importance of creating a business-friendly environment that attracts foreign direct investment and fosters mutually beneficial collaborations. This includes revising the Community Development Agreement (CDA) to ensure local communities are integral partners in mining ventures.

The commitment to transforming Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Tinubu. This agenda focuses on policy reforms, sustainable practices, infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement, aiming to make mining activities beneficial to the economy, the environment, and local communities.

Alake concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity and innovation in transforming Africa’s natural resources into a catalyst for sustainable development and inclusive growth.