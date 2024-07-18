Nigeria Sets Minimum Wage at $50 Per Month with Three-Year Review Cycle

After six months of intense negotiations, the federal government and organized labour have agreed to set the national minimum wage at N70,000 for the next three years. This decision was reached following extensive discussions between President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the new minimum wage while briefing State House journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Idris described the agreement as a significant milestone for the country.

“We’re pleased to announce today that both the federal government and organized labour have agreed on an increase to N70,000 from the previously proposed N62,000. This new national minimum wage will be submitted to the National Assembly for legislation,” Idris stated.

The announcement follows the January 30th inauguration of a 37-member Tripartite Committee on the national minimum wage. The committee’s deliberations had ended in a deadlock on June 7, 2024, with the government team recommending N62,000 and labour insisting on N250,000.

Despite the initial disagreements, President Tinubu utilized various means of persuasion to arrive at the agreed figure. Tinubu also directed that the minimum wage be reviewed every three years, rather than the previous five-year cycle.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, acknowledged the agreement with mixed feelings but appreciated the decision to review the minimum wage every three years. “While we initially insisted on N250,000, we recognize the need to move forward and commend the President for agreeing to a more frequent review cycle,” Ajaero said.

Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, emphasized the importance of more frequent reviews given the rapidly changing economic conditions. “The five-year review period was too long, considering the fast pace of economic changes. The new three-year review cycle is a significant improvement,” Osifo noted.

The announcement also included commitments to substantial investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and the acquisition of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation costs. The President assured that measures would be taken to address issues related to the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The NLC also commended the President’s initiative on student loans but stressed the need for transparency to ensure that the loans reach the intended beneficiaries.

The new minimum wage agreement marks a crucial step in addressing the economic challenges faced by Nigerian workers and demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving living standards.