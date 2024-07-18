Menu
Financial Markets

Nigeria Sets Forex Profit Cap for Bureau De Change at 1.5%

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday directed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to limit their forex profit margin to a maximum of 1.5 per cent, in an effort to correct market distortions.

In a circular issued to BDC operators and the public, and signed by Aliyu Mahdi, Acting Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, the CBN stated that the directive aims to normalize the foreign exchange market through ongoing reforms.

Titled “Sales of Foreign Exchange To BDCS To Meet Retail Market Demand For Eligible Invisible Transactions,” the circular outlined the rationale behind the directive.

The CBN noted that persistent distortions in the retail market were contributing to disparities in exchange rates, especially in the parallel market.

“To address this issue, the CBN has authorized the sale of FX to eligible Bureau De Change (BDCs) to satisfy demands for invisible transactions,” the circular stated.

Under the directive, each BDC is authorized to purchase $20,000 at a rate of N1,450 per dollar, reflecting the lower band of the trading rate observed in the previous session at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

“All BDCs are permitted to sell to eligible end-users at a profit margin not exceeding 1.5% above the CBN purchase rate,” the CBN clarified.

The apex bank instructed eligible BDCs to remit Naira payments to specified CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers and submit payment confirmations along with the required documentation for disbursement at designated CBN branches in Abuja, Awka, Kano, and Lagos.

