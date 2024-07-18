Menu
NAFDAC Refutes Claims That Nearly All Paracetamol Sold in Nigeria Are Under-dosed

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has described a recent publication of a research finding alleging that nearly all paracetamol tablets sold in Nigeria are under-dosed as misleading.

Director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement on Monday, also said that the science behind the finding was questionable.

She said, “NAFDAC is aware of a recent story presently being circulated on social media alleging that nearly all paracetamol tablets sold in Nigeria are under-dosed. We have received a copy of the publication of the research finding of the subject and we wish to state categorically that the report is misleading, and the science is questionable.

“As the quality culture of NAFDAC demands, as soon as the Agency became aware of the news, the Director General, had meetings with the respective directors and gave a directive that a survey of the market should be done to sample and test.”

The NAFDAC DG said she has met with the leadership of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) to inform them of the agency’s intent.

She explained that, “NAFDAC’s laboratories are ISO 17025-certified every year to ensure that the procedures used for testing are based on international standards and the equipment or instruments used are qualified similarly.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
