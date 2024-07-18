LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu announced on Thursday that local government chairmen can now be held accountable following a Supreme Court ruling affirming the autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

President Tinubu welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, highlighting that it aligns with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regarding the statutory rights of local governments. This was disclosed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Governors present at the State House, Presidential Villa, included Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Usman Ododo of Kogi State, among others.

Although the meeting’s details were not available at the time of reporting, insiders suggested it likely pertained to the Supreme Court judgment, which may have reduced state control over local governments.

Reacting to the judgment, President Tinubu noted that ineffective local government administration has hindered national progress, with governance at the local level being nearly absent. The judgment is seen as a relief to local governments, many of which have been under state control through the State Joint Account system.

The President emphasized that local council leaders must now ensure that the broad spectrum of Nigerians at the local level benefit from effective service delivery. He reiterated that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” is about serving all Nigerians, regardless of faith, tribe, gender, or political affiliation.

“This judgment allows our people, especially the poor, to hold their local leaders accountable,” Tinubu stated. “What is sent to local government accounts will be known, and services must now be provided without excuses.”

President Tinubu explained that his administration instituted this suit to provide relief to the people, ensuring that only elected local officials control local resources. He described the judgment as a significant step toward restructuring Nigeria for a better and fairer society.

The President also noted that essential amenities and public goods have suffered due to the emasculation of local governments. He affirmed that the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold local governments’ financial autonomy is historically significant and reinforces efforts to enhance Nigeria’s federal structure for national development.

President Tinubu commended Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for his diligent and patriotic efforts on this important assignment. He assured that his administration remains committed to protecting the principles governing citizens and institutions of government to build an efficient and performance-driven governance system for all Nigerians.