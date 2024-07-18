Lagos Records N918m Sales In Mushin Food Hub

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has revealed that a total sum of N918 million worth of transactions had been recorded at the Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub since inception.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this on Wednesday, during media briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, on the new name added to the ministry, the Food Systems, as well as strategic plans of the state government geared towards ensuring affordable food sufficiency to teeming populace amid rising inflation rate.

Conscious of the fact that the immediate headache of the farmer is how to dispose of his or her products without being perpetually at the mercy of the middle-men, the state government commenced Lagos State Fresh Food Agro Hub at Idi-Oro, Mushin, area of the state.

The Food Agro-Hub is sited on 6,400 square meters of land, with adequate parking sp (3,017sqm) space to accommodate trailers and vehicles, and has centralized wet and dry storage areas for bulk buying.

Sanwo-Olu launched the hub on Sunday, January 28, with a food fair to signal the official commencement of commercial activities at the hub.

The governor opened the hub to serve as a mega centre for fresh farm produce from the source to the consumers in 2023.

There is also a bonus for consumers and buyers at the hub with 10 per cent discount on any purchase between N2,000 and N5,000.

Olusanya gave the data analysis on the activities at the food hub and various interventions by the state government in alleviating food scarcity, pricing and inflation rate on residents.

Speaking on the data, Olusanya, stated, “In the Mushin Food Hub, in 40 operational market days, we have registered 339 active vendors who have been serving free of charge and recorded food transactions of over N918 million.

“Cassava flakes, garri in local term, recorded over 26,000 kilos sold, over 18,0000 313 kilos of poultry meats sold, over 180,000 of rice sold while 55,000 crates of eggs sold among others within the period under review.

“Under Ounje Eko distribution for local government we have given 1,000 bags of 25 kilos of rice, 1,000 bags 25 kilos of beans, and 2, 000 25 kilos cassava flakes, garri.”

Meanwhile, the state government also disclosed plans to sign partnership deals with more states of the federation and private sector in boosting food production and supply in the state.

Olusanya, also renewed call on the residents to embrace subsistence farming by growing different crops within their homes in order to reduce the high cost of food items in the state.

Olusanya explained that the ministry stands on four pillars which include, domestic self-sufficiency, urging residents to grow plants within homes to reduce burden on food shortage while harmonising database to provide support to all forms of farmers in the state.

Part of strategies, she added is the partnership that will yield expected results as the state has commenced moves to sign pacts with more states to force down the prices of food. “It will be more holistic with private sector too.

“We have begun moves to sign partnership deal with more states with comparative advantage. We are developing operational framework with states and private sector in areas like: Cassava produce with Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, rice with Niger, and maize with Kaduna, Adamawa, Plateau, among other states,” the commissioner explained.

Olusanya said that one of the reasons behind the addition of Food Systems to the name of the ministry was for improved service delivery to the people of the state.

The commissioner further explained that Food Systems was added because the issue of agriculture cut across the value chains in the sector and beyond farmers.

According to Olusanya, the job on agriculture will only be done successfully when food at affordable prices gets to the door steps of the people.

She however, clarified claim on the distribution of food palliatives to residents, saying due process had always been followed without biases for religion, party affiliation or ethnicity.

“We have also involved the Community Development Associations, CDAs for the distribution of the food items to ensure transparency,” Olusanya stated.

She assured that the state would ensure transparency in the distribution of the recently announced 20 trucks of rice by the Federal Government to states towards curbing the food crisis in the country whenever it arrives.

On strategic food storage facilities, Olusanya said the state is partnering on how to process food to curb spoilage. “For more storage infrastructure to hold food for longer time we have created platform for food transport logistics as this affects the transportation to the market and force the price of food items upward.(www.naija247news.com).