JAMB announces top 13 scorers of 2024 UTME

July 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, July 18, unveiled the list of the top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The announcement was made by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during the ongoing policy meeting of the Board in Abuja.

The highest scores in this year’s examination range between 363 to 367.

The top scorers of 2024 UTME are:

1. Olowu David – 367 (Ondo State)

2. Alayande David – 367 (Oyo State)

3. Orukpe Joel – 367 (Edo State)

4. Emmanuel Jeremiah – 366 (Akwa Ibom State)

5. Essiet Etini – 365 (Akwa Ibom State)

6. Ezenwoko Zara – 365 (Abia State)

7. Umoh Joshua – 365 (Akwa Ibom State)

8. Mamudu Abdulraham – 364 (Edo State)

9. Adeleke Abdulbasit – 363 (Kwara State)

10. Echem Victor – 363 (Rivers State)

11. Etute Emmanuel – 363 (Edo State)

12. Jedidiah Chidiebube – 363 (Imo State)

13. Adesanya Oluwatimilehin – 363 (Ogun State)

Prof. Oloyede praised the students for their exceptional performance and highlighted the competitive nature of this year’s examination.

Prof. Oloyede encouraged all UTME candidates to continue striving for excellence, emphasising that the Board remained committed to maintaining the integrity and credibility of its examinations.(www.naija247news.com).