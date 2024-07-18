Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

JAMB announces top 13 scorers of 2024 UTME

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, July 18, unveiled the list of the top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The announcement was made by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during the ongoing policy meeting of the Board in Abuja.

The highest scores in this year’s examination range between 363 to 367.

The top scorers of 2024 UTME are:

1. Olowu David – 367 (Ondo State)

2. Alayande David – 367 (Oyo State)

3. Orukpe Joel – 367 (Edo State)

4. Emmanuel Jeremiah – 366 (Akwa Ibom State)

5. Essiet Etini – 365 (Akwa Ibom State)

6. Ezenwoko Zara – 365 (Abia State)

7. Umoh Joshua – 365 (Akwa Ibom State)

8. Mamudu Abdulraham – 364 (Edo State)

9. Adeleke Abdulbasit – 363 (Kwara State)

10. Echem Victor – 363 (Rivers State)

11. Etute Emmanuel – 363 (Edo State)

12. Jedidiah Chidiebube – 363 (Imo State)

13. Adesanya Oluwatimilehin – 363 (Ogun State)

Prof. Oloyede praised the students for their exceptional performance and highlighted the competitive nature of this year’s examination.

Prof. Oloyede encouraged all UTME candidates to continue striving for excellence, emphasising that the Board remained committed to maintaining the integrity and credibility of its examinations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Sets Forex Profit Cap for Bureau De Change at 1.5%
Next article
Freight Forwarders Praise FG for Regulatory Bill on Shipping Sector
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor,...

Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — The House of...

Former PDP Rep Oghene Egoh Joins APC with Supporters in Lagos

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Former PDP Representative...

Benue Highest at N854.55, Lagos Lowest at N626.94 for Petrol in June—NBS

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Okeoghene Akubuike Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor,...

Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship

Political parties 0
Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — The House of...

Former PDP Rep Oghene Egoh Joins APC with Supporters in Lagos

Political parties 0
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Former PDP Representative...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?