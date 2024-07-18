Interpol arrests 300 people from Nigeria, Argentina, Venezuela ,18 other countries crime groups across 5 continents

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In a global operation targeting West African organized crime groups across five continents, police arrested 300 people, seized $3 million, and blocked 720 bank accounts, Interpol announced Tuesday.

Operation Jackal III, which ran from April 10 to July 3 in 21 countries, aimed to combat online financial fraud and the West African syndicates behind it, according to Interpol’s statement. “The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing,” said Isaac Oginni, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre. “This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks.”

One of the targeted groups was Black Axe, a prominent criminal network in West Africa involved in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and violent crimes globally. Black Axe used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria, and Venezuela.

In Argentina, following a five-year investigation, police cracked down on Black Axe, seizing $1.2 million in high-quality counterfeit banknotes, arresting 72 suspects, and freezing approximately 100 bank accounts.

Interpol, which has 196 member countries and celebrated its centennial last year, assists national police forces in communicating and tracking suspects and criminals in areas such as counterterrorism, financial crime, child pornography, cybercrime, and organized crime. The organization, despite having a total budget of about 176 million euros ($188 million) last year, faces increasing challenges, including a growing caseload of cybercrime and child sex abuse, and divisions among its member countries.

