Insurance

Insurers’ assets hit N3.3trn as premium income rises by 51%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Despite the harsh operating business environment in the economy, insurance companies were able to grow their total assets by 36.9 per cent year-on-year, YoY, to N3.3 trillion in Q1’24 from N2.4 trillion in the corresponding period of Q1’23.

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, disclosed this yesterday, in its first quarter Q1’24 report of the insurance sector.

According to the report, total assets of non-life business stood at N1.9 trillion while total assets of life business stood at N1.4 trillion.

According to NAICOM, the insurance industry sustained positive performance and market deepening capacity indicating its ability to adapt and grow despite the prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

Further analysis of the report show that industry gross premium income increased by 51 per cent to N470.7 billion in Q1’24 from N311.5 billion recorded in Q1’23.

According to NAICOM, the impressive increase is attributable to the regulatory measures and market dynamics.

Further analysis of the report show that the non-life segment led the market as it generated premium income of N326.9 billion indicating 69.5 per cent contribution of the total premium pool while the life segment generated N144.9 billion representing 30.5 per cent of the total premium during the period.

On claims payment, claims paid increased by 71.8 per cent to N149.1 billion in Q1’24 from N86.8 billion recorded in Q1’23.

According to NAICOM, the growth in claims payment is a reflection of increased public enlightenment and growing confidence of stakeholders concerning claims settlement.

“This is a win-win situation for insurers, policyholders and society at large as stakeholder confidence remains a major determinant of market deepening and sustainability in the long run.” (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
