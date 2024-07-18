H1: FMDQ Reports N28.43 Trillion Secondary Market Turnover

Menu
FMDQ Reports N28.43 Trillion Secondary Market Turnover

By Naija247news

Date:

FMDQ Securities Exchange Reports June 2024 Financial Markets Activity

In its latest monthly report for June 2024, FMDQ Securities Exchange disclosed that the total secondary market turnover on its platform reached N28.43 trillion. This figure marks a 31.82% decrease (N13.27 trillion) from May 2024 but represents a robust 30.77% increase (N6.69 trillion) compared to June 2023.

The report highlights that Foreign Exchange (FX) and Money Market (MM) transactions dominated the secondary market activities, jointly contributing 72.83% to the total turnover in June 2024. Specifically, the total spot market turnover for all products traded was N25.95 trillion, reflecting a significant 35.16% decrease (N14.07 trillion) compared to the previous month.

Within the spot market, FX, fixed income (FI), and money market (MM) transactions all experienced declines:

• FX turnover decreased by 38.84% (N6.35 trillion)
• FI turnover declined by 30.47% (N3.38 trillion)
• MM turnover decreased by 34.50% (N4.33 trillion), driven by reductions in Repos/Buy-backs and Unsecured Placement/Takings transactions.

The report further notes that the spot FX market turnover stood at $6.72 billion (N10.01 trillion) in June 2024, marking a 41.17% decrease ($4.70 billion) compared to May 2024. During the period, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar, with the spot exchange rate rising by 3.61% ($51.87) to an average of $1/N1,487.74.

In the fixed income market, turnover totaled N7.72 trillion, showing a 30.47% decrease (N3.38 trillion) from May 2024, with notable shifts in various product categories. Despite a slight increase in Other Bonds transactions, FGN Bonds, T.bills, OMO Bills, and CBN Special bills recorded declines.

The money market segment also saw a significant decrease, with total turnover dropping by 34.50% (N4.33 trillion) to N8.22 trillion in June 2024. This decline was influenced by decreases in Repos/Buy-backs and Unsecured Placement/Takings transactions, while overnight and open repos rates experienced increases.

Moreover, turnover in the FX derivatives segment increased by 43.20% ($0.51 billion) month-on-month to $1.68 billion (N2.48 trillion) in June 2024. The rise was driven by a surge in FX Swaps, partially offset by declines in FX Forwards transactions, as the FX Futures market remained inactive.

FMDQ Securities Exchange noted that despite a slight increase in the sovereign yield curve’s yield spread, which reached -0.76 percentage points (ppts), the curve remained inverted. Real yields continued to be negative across the curve, reflecting ongoing inflation challenges outpacing policy interest rates.

Overall, the June 2024 report underscores the dynamic shifts and challenges within Nigeria’s financial markets, influenced by both domestic and global economic conditions.

