Ghana’s Western North Region Faces 81% Cocoa Infection, ICCO Reports

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – A major cocoa-producing region in Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa grower, is 81% infected with swollen shoot disease, according to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO).

Prices for cocoa, a key ingredient in chocolate, have nearly doubled this year due to adverse weather and disease in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the top cocoa producers. Despite rising hopes for improved output next season, the ongoing severity of the outbreak in Ghana’s Western North region highlights the challenges ahead.

Swollen shoot virus initially reduces yields and eventually kills cocoa trees within a few years. Infected trees must be uprooted and the soil treated before replanting can occur. According to the ICCO, Ghana’s Western North region spans 410,229 hectares, with 330,456 hectares currently infected. These figures come from the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of Cocobod, Ghana’s cocoa industry regulator.

In April, Joseph Aidoo, chief executive of Cocobod, stated that 500,000 hectares of cocoa land in Ghana were infected, amounting to 25.7% of the country’s 1.94 million hectares of cocoa-growing land. Additionally, 100,000 hectares are unproductive due to aging trees, and another 100,000 hectares have been treated for swollen shoot. Replanted trees take two to four years to mature and produce beans.

“Swollen shoot is clearly a serious problem that’s not improved in the last 12 months and is not going away,” said Steve Wateridge, a cocoa expert and head of research at Tropical Research Services by Expana.

The ICCO also noted that swollen shoot is spreading in Ivory Coast, although authorities there have been less forthcoming about the outbreak’s extent. Wateridge previously estimated that up to 30% of Ivorian cocoa plantations might be infected.

Ghana traditionally produces over 800,000 tons of cocoa annually, but this season’s output is expected to be just over half that amount due to disease, aging trees, illegal gold mining, climate change, and smuggling.​⬤