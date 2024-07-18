Menu
Maritime

Freight Forwarders Praise FG for Regulatory Bill on Shipping Sector

By: By Naija247news

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, July 16, 2024 (NAN) – Freight forwarders have hailed the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency bill as a transformative measure set to bring order, transparency, and accountability to the shipping sector.

The President of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Mr. Frank Ogunojemite, praised the bill during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to Ogunojemite, the bill clearly empowers the agency to issue guidelines for operators to determine and publish charges and rates within the shipping sector, addressing the industry’s biggest challenge: the arbitrary increase in charges by operators without prior notification or consultation.

“A first offender, upon conviction, in the case of clearing and forwarding agents, shipping agents, cargo consolidators, hauliers, jetty operators, warehouse operators, and logistics service providers other than shipping companies and seaport terminal operators, will be fined not less than N2 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than six months or both,” Ogunojemite said.

He added that defaulting shipping companies, seaport terminals, inland dry port operators, and other regulated service providers would face fines of not less than N20 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than two years or both.

For subsequent convictions, the offender would be liable to fines at least twice the amount or face imprisonment as stipulated for the first offense.

Ogunojemite expressed satisfaction with the bill’s provision requiring every regulated service provider to file its tariffs or range of tariffs with the regulator. He was particularly pleased with Section 4, subsection 3, which asserts the bill’s authority in case of conflict with other agencies.

He urged legislators and other stakeholders to expedite the bill’s passage for the benefit of the port industry and the nation.

The House Committee on Shipping Services and Related Matters has stated that the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, once passed into law, will curb arbitrary charges at the country’s ports.

Committee Chairman Abdussamad Dasuki recently told journalists in Abuja that the bill would also address other illegal practices by operators in the maritime industry. The committee is currently gathering input from various stakeholders before presenting the report for the third reading in the House of Representatives.

