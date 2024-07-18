Former PDP Rep Oghene Egoh Joins APC with Supporters in Lagos

Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Former PDP Representative Oghene Egoh and hundreds of his supporters defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Egoh, who served two terms representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, cited the leadership crisis within the PDP and the positive performance of President Bola Tinubu as key reasons for his switch to APC.

At a reception ceremony in Amuwo-Odofin, Egoh praised Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and the impressive work of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He expressed his commitment to supporting the current administration and highlighted the significant reforms and projects underway.

Egoh criticized the PDP for its internal conflicts and instability, asserting that the party’s disarray makes it unfit to win future elections. He urged patience with the president and discouraged protests, emphasizing the need for stability to achieve progress.

Lagos APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi welcomed Egoh and his followers, promising them equal treatment within the party. APC Chieftain Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro also extended support, while former Lagos State House of Assembly member Mr. Dipo Olorunrinu encouraged others seeking national progress to join APC.

Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Chairman Mr. Braimoh Valentine assured the defectors of a warm reception and equal opportunities within the APC.