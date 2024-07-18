Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Former PDP Rep Oghene Egoh Joins APC with Supporters in Lagos

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Former PDP Representative Oghene Egoh and hundreds of his supporters defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Egoh, who served two terms representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, cited the leadership crisis within the PDP and the positive performance of President Bola Tinubu as key reasons for his switch to APC.

At a reception ceremony in Amuwo-Odofin, Egoh praised Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and the impressive work of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He expressed his commitment to supporting the current administration and highlighted the significant reforms and projects underway.

Egoh criticized the PDP for its internal conflicts and instability, asserting that the party’s disarray makes it unfit to win future elections. He urged patience with the president and discouraged protests, emphasizing the need for stability to achieve progress.

Lagos APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi welcomed Egoh and his followers, promising them equal treatment within the party. APC Chieftain Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro also extended support, while former Lagos State House of Assembly member Mr. Dipo Olorunrinu encouraged others seeking national progress to join APC.

Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Chairman Mr. Braimoh Valentine assured the defectors of a warm reception and equal opportunities within the APC.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Benue Highest at N854.55, Lagos Lowest at N626.94 for Petrol in June—NBS
Next article
Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor,...

Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — The House of...

Benue Highest at N854.55, Lagos Lowest at N626.94 for Petrol in June—NBS

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Okeoghene Akubuike Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Three Vessels Scheduled to Discharge Petroleum Products at Lekki Port

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aisha Cole Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor,...

Reps Propose 50% Salary Cut for Six Months to Aid FG Amid Hardship

Political parties 0
Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — The House of...

Benue Highest at N854.55, Lagos Lowest at N626.94 for Petrol in June—NBS

Food Inflation 0
By Okeoghene Akubuike Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?