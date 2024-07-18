Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG to Construct 6-Lane Super Highway Connecting 5 States, FCT – Umahi

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has announced plans by the Federal Government to construct a 477-kilometer, six-lane Super Highway transversing five states to the Federal Capital Territory. Umahi disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring open the stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment for Ebonyi’s 101 km segment of the super highway.

He said that the highways would transverse Cross River, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa to Abuja, and would economically revolutionalise Ebonyi and the interconnecting states. The minister said that the road was an agricultural and economic corridor that would support President Bola Tinubu’s drive for food sufficiency in the country.

“The highway will be an agricultural and economically viable route that would enable Ebonyi for instance, to evacuate farm produce such as rice, yams, and potatoes to other states of the country.

“These farm produce are found in large quantities in such routes but cannot be evacuated due to poor road network.

“The road is a spur of the coastal highway that runs from Lagos to Calabar and was designed by the colonial masters to integrate the South East states,” he said. He called for support from all stakeholders to actualise the project noting that President Tinubu placed great emphasis of the infrastructural revolution of the country.

“Nigeria is currently suffering from the effects of past neglects and this informed the bold, revolutionary decisions of the president.

“There is no part of the south east zone that is not touched on road revolution: Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt road, Enugu—Abakaliki road, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba roads, among others,” he said. Umahi allayed fears of compensation for people to be affected during the super highway construction and commended Gov. Francis Nwifuru for compensating those affected on the dualisation of the Enugu–Abakaliki highway.

“We place emphasis on quality jobs, which made us send all directors of the ministry to field, to supervise contractors,” he said. Gov. Francis Nwifuru in his remarks expressed delight over the project and commended Unahi for his untiring efforts to infrastructurally develop the state.

“You laid an irreversible foundation for the state’s infrastructural development, and this sustainance is in conformity with our administration’s people’s charter of needs mantra.

“This mantra is anchored on human capital development and infrastructural development, and we have recorded significant strides in these areas since assuming office,” he said. He assured of the state’s government’s support to ensure the realisation of the project due to its economic and social benefits to its people.

Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC–Ebonyi North) described the project as a ‘dream come true’, noting that his constituents had been yearning for the project. “I remember as a child, seeing my father and surveyors from the Ministry of works in the old Anambra, surveying the road on the axis connecting my community and Benue.

“That was why barely three months at the Senate, I relayed to the federal ministry of works that the road was opened in 1954 by the colonial masters and was of utmost importance to my people,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Insurers’ assets hit N3.3trn as premium income rises by 51%
Next article
Delta Enrolls More Than 2m Persons into Health Insurance Scheme
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

NAFDAC Refutes Claims That Nearly All Paracetamol Sold in Nigeria Are Under-dosed

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Data & News Analysis 0
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

Data & News Analysis 0
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?