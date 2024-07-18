Embrace Patriotism for National Development, Gov. Uzodinma Tell Nigerians

Lagos, July 18, 2024 (NAN) — Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism as a key driver of national development. He made the appeal during a lecture hosted by the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The lecture, titled “Where Are the Nigerians? A Discourse on Patriotism and Citizenship,” saw Uzodinma, the guest speaker, define patriotism as deep affection for one’s country, a sense of personal connection, and a willingness to sacrifice for national good.

“Patriotism is essential for sustainable development,” Uzodinma said. “It binds us together as a nation, fostering love, pride, and a shared sense of belonging.”

He criticized the decline in patriotism, attributing it to citizens’ perceptions of neglect and insecurity. “Many Nigerians feel that the country does not care for them, which undermines their willingness to be patriotic,” Uzodinma noted.

He identified several threats to patriotism, including lack of knowledge about national values, poor government performance, and issues like nepotism and corruption. Despite these challenges, Uzodinma emphasized that there is hope for restoring national pride.

He called for a collective effort to rebuild trust, promote unity, and revive patriotism. “We must strengthen our national symbols and traditions, and promote values like integrity and national pride,” he urged.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praised the lecture and highlighted the contributions of both Uzodinma and the Yoruba Tennis Club to the nation. Dr. Femi Okunnu (SAN), Chairman of the Occasion, described the lecture as insightful and encouraged participants to spread the message of patriotism within their communities.

The Yoruba Tennis Club, established in September 1926, is one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous clubs. The event was attended by notable figures, including Gov. Abiodun Oyebamiji of Ekiti and former Imo Governor Ikedi Ohakim, as well as other dignitaries and traditional rulers.