Economy

ECOWAS Adopts Regional Livestock Development Strategy

By Naija247news

Date:

The Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) has jointly adopted a comprehensive regional strategy for livestock development across its member states. This decision was made during a hybrid ministerial conference attended by agriculture ministers from 15 ECOWAS countries, including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Togo, Benin Republic, Chad, and Mauritania.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chairman of ECOWAS, represented by Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, highlighted the importance of robust livestock systems for enhancing the resilience of ECOWAS communities. Abdullahi emphasized that the strategy is vital not only for boosting the region’s GDP but also for promoting market integration and improving production systems.

In line with President Tinubu’s commitment to developing livestock farming in Nigeria, he has established a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development. This initiative aims to advance the livestock sector, reduce imports, create jobs, and minimize regional conflicts.

Participants at the conference also stressed the importance of including women and youth in the strategy to ensure comprehensive stakeholder involvement.

Alain Sy Traoré, Director of Agricultural and Rural Development at ECOWAS, presented a summary of the regional strategy. He stated that the primary goal is to enhance productivity and secure sustainable livestock systems to meet the growing demand for animal protein and bolster the resilience of populations in West Africa and the Sahel.

The strategy focuses on four main areas: enhancing economic potential, improving governance, promoting health, and creating a favorable environment for public and private investments in livestock. Traoré emphasized the need for regional collaboration, engaging political leaders, multi-stakeholder consultations, and technical execution for the strategy’s implementation.

He also noted the challenges identified by member states, including the capacity to meet the growing demand for animal protein, regional demographic pressures, insecurity, and farmer-herder conflicts.

The adoption of this strategy marks a significant step towards sustainable livestock development and regional stability in West Africa and the Sahel.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

