Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Delta Enrolls More Than 2m Persons into Health Insurance Scheme

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Delta State Government says it has enrolled more than two million persons into its contributory health insurance scheme.

Dr Isaac Akpoveta, the Director-General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission ( DSCHC), disclosed this when he received members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the state government, through the scheme, augments the medical bills of more than two million persons registered under the scheme across the state.

He explained that “since we started operations in January 2017 till date, we have enrolled over 35 per cent of Delta residents into the scheme.

“I can tell you also that we cover the bills of over 300 Cesarean Sections (CS) monthly at the cost of over N500,000 but it has been a silent activity of the government that people are not aware of.”

“The state government has continued to ensure that children under the age of 0-5 years old receive medical care at no cost under the scheme.”

The said that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori is passionate and committed to ensuring that vulnerable persons are protected.

Earlier, the Chairman, Asaba Correspondent Chapel, Mr Ifeanyi Olannye, lauded the state government for its commitment to provide quality healthcare at subsidised cost to residents.

He said given the current economic realities of today, a fee of N7,000 for medical services for a year is gain to the enrollee.

He further lauded the extension of the enlistment to students of state-owned tertiary institutions into the scheme.

“Your passion to save lives and ensure healthy living among citizens of the state is in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to Construct 6-Lane Super Highway Connecting 5 States, FCT – Umahi
Next article
Nigerian couple welcomes third set of twins in four years
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

NAFDAC Refutes Claims That Nearly All Paracetamol Sold in Nigeria Are Under-dosed

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Data & News Analysis 0
The Nigerian Senate has passed for a second reading...

LG Autonomy: Nigerians can now hold LG chairmen accountable, says Tinubu

Data & News Analysis 0
Supreme Court Affirms Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria President...

Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI, July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's police have banned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Senate Advances Bill to Impose Windfall Tax on Banks

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?