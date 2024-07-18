Delta Enrolls More Than 2m Persons into Health Insurance Scheme

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Delta State Government says it has enrolled more than two million persons into its contributory health insurance scheme.

Dr Isaac Akpoveta, the Director-General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission ( DSCHC), disclosed this when he received members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the state government, through the scheme, augments the medical bills of more than two million persons registered under the scheme across the state.

He explained that “since we started operations in January 2017 till date, we have enrolled over 35 per cent of Delta residents into the scheme.

“I can tell you also that we cover the bills of over 300 Cesarean Sections (CS) monthly at the cost of over N500,000 but it has been a silent activity of the government that people are not aware of.”

“The state government has continued to ensure that children under the age of 0-5 years old receive medical care at no cost under the scheme.”

The said that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori is passionate and committed to ensuring that vulnerable persons are protected.

Earlier, the Chairman, Asaba Correspondent Chapel, Mr Ifeanyi Olannye, lauded the state government for its commitment to provide quality healthcare at subsidised cost to residents.

He said given the current economic realities of today, a fee of N7,000 for medical services for a year is gain to the enrollee.

He further lauded the extension of the enlistment to students of state-owned tertiary institutions into the scheme.

"Your passion to save lives and ensure healthy living among citizens of the state is in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori's administration," he added.