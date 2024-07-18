Benue Highest at N854.55, Lagos Lowest at N626.94 for Petrol in June—NBS

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Abuja, July 18, 2024 (NAN) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Thursday that the average retail price of petrol rose to N750.17 per litre in June 2024, up from N545.83 in June 2023.

This increase represents a 34.77% rise compared to the previous year. However, the price in June 2024 saw a slight decrease of 2.53% from May 2024’s average of N769.72 per litre.

The NBS report highlighted that Benue had the highest average price at N854.55 per litre, followed by Jigawa at N847.00 and Rivers at N810.00. In contrast, Lagos, Kwara, and Ogun recorded the lowest prices, at N626.94, N650.00, and N670.63 per litre, respectively.

Regionally, the South-South Zone had the highest average price at N794.64 per litre, while the South-West Zone recorded the lowest at N696.42 per litre.

In addition, the NBS Diesel Price Watch for June 2024 reported an average price of N1,462.98 per litre. This figure marks a 79.32% increase from the N815.83 per litre recorded in June 2023, and a 4.20% rise from May 2024’s price of N1,403.96 per litre.

State-wise, the highest diesel price was observed in Niger at N1,979.23 per litre, followed by Cross River at N1,920.86 and Taraba at N1,742.46. Conversely, Lagos had the lowest price at N1,210.77 per litre, followed by Ogun at N1,239.17 and Abuja at N1,240.00.

By region, the North-East Zone had the highest diesel price at N1,659.07 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N1,280.54 per litre.