Lifestyle News

Actress Lilian Esoro and her ex-husband, Ubi Franklin, celebrate their son’s 8th birthday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Social media users hail Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and her ex-husband Ubi Franklin for their maturity and excellent co-parenting.

The ex-couple who share a son reunited on Wednesday to celebrate Jayden’s 8th birthday despite their sour marriage.

Highlight posted on Ubi Franklin’s Instagram story showed him and Esoro posing for the camera with their son, stirring a heartfelt reaction from their fans.

Although Lilian Esoro did not share a photo with Ubi Franklin, she posted photos from the birthday party and a video of Davido giving Jayden a birthday shout-out.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
