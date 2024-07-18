41% of Nigerians Would Accept Military Rule if Civilian Leaders Abuse Power

51% of Nigerians Reject Military Rule Despite High Corruption Concerns

Surveys Highlight Rising Acceptance of Military Takeovers in Africa Due to Governance Failures

A report by Afrobarometer has revealed that less than half of the Nigerian population would support a military takeover if elected leaders abuse their power. Afrobarometer, a pan-African research network, provides data and analysis on African citizens’ perspectives on democracy and governance.

In its latest report titled “African Insights 2024: Democracy at Risk – The People’s Perspective,” the network noted that 66% of Africans in 39 countries prefer democracy over any other system of government. However, the report also found that “more than half of Africans (53% across 39 countries) are willing to accept a military takeover if elected leaders abuse power for their own ends.”

The survey indicated that opposition to military rule in Africa has weakened by 11 points across 30 countries, most notably in Mali and Burkina Faso. Support for democracy has declined by 7 percentage points, including a 29-point drop in South Africa and a 23-point drop in Mali.

In Nigeria, 56% of the population rejects the idea of a military takeover, while 41% would prefer military rule if civilian leaders continue to abuse power. Afrobarometer also reported a 74% increase in perceived corruption in Nigeria, with the presidency, parliament, civil servants, judiciary, and local government officials all seen as corrupt by the majority of citizens.

Recent events have seen four democratic countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic, fall into the hands of coup plotters, who gained support from populations that viewed them as saviors amid widespread dissatisfaction with their governments.​⬤