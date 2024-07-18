28m housing deficit: Improved stakeholders’ partnership necessary – Estate Developer

July 18, 2024.

Dr. Tayo Adaralegbe, a Real Estate Developer and Founder, T-Pumpy Concepts, has called for increased partnership between government and other stakeholders to address Nigeria’s 28 million housing deficit.

Adaralegbe made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Describing the nation’s housing situation as worrisome, he, however, said that his company was up for the challenge to work closely with government to bridge the nation’s housing gap.

According to him, there is an urgent need for government to collaborate with registered developers to create affordable housing units for the masses.

He urged estate developers to be genuine and avoid cheating their customers in order to build trust and fruitful partnerships.

“I started not quite long and I can tell you we have done over 50,000 housing units, and I am assuring you even this year we are planning to do more than 20,000 units.

“We are collaborating with government to solve this housing deficit.

“We have been doing it before now and we will continue to do it.

“You can see what we are coming out to do, we are showcasing our new site at Kaba District. It’s not only to come out to protest but we can showcase what we have.

“We can showcase the goodness of Nigeria to the general public. We can showcase Nigeria to people in Diaspora,” the developer said.

Adaralegbe noted that as at 2023, Nigeria’s housing deficit stood at 28 million units, requiring an estimated N21 trillion to rectify the situation.

He emphasised the need for education and collaboration among developers, regulators, surveyors and artisans to tackle the rising cases of building collapse in the country.NAN