Unknown Gunmen abduct naval officer and seven others in Akwa Ibom hotel

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen kidnapped eight persons including a naval officer in Ibaka community in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted at the Classic Point Hotel, Ibaka on Monday night, July 15, 2024.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Timfon John, who confirmed the incident on Monday evening said the state Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, led a team of police officers to the community after he was briefed about the development.

“When the police got the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, led a team of security personnel to the community. I assure you that with that visit by the CP and other strategic approaches, normalcy will return,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).