UAE Denies Imposing $10,000 Bank Balance and N640,000 Fee for Nigerian Visa Applicants

The United Arab Emirates has denied approving a $10,000 bank balance and a N640,000 fee requirement for Nigerians applying for visas, according to reports by The Cable.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Monday, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced that UAE authorities had agreed to lift travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians. However, he mentioned that applicants must fulfill certain conditions, including obtaining a document verification number from documentverificationhub.ae.

The website indicates that the verification costs a non-refundable N640,000, excluding VAT, for each application, not including the visa fee. Additionally, applicants must provide a six-month bank statement showing a minimum balance of $10,000.

These requirements were condemned by air travelers, who labeled them a “constructive ban.” However, inquiries by The Cable to the UAE’s Department of Economy and Tourism revealed that the DV hub website is not affiliated with the UAE government. The department noted that document verification inquiries should be directed to Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD).

The GDRFAD clarified that the visa application process requires a personal photo and a passport with at least six months of validity. A tourist visa costs approximately 200-300 dirhams (N60,000 – 90,000), depending on the length of stay. Applicants also need a travel ticket and valid medical insurance for the UAE.

Regarding the $10,000 bank balance requirement, GDRFAD stated, “We are not aware of such requirements. Make your visa applications through the GDRFAD.”

The spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eche Abu-Obe, assured that further clarification on the matter would be sought from the ministry’s office in the Middle East.

It should be recalled that the UAE imposed a visa ban on Nigeria nearly two years ago due to various diplomatic disputes. Additionally, Dubai’s Emirates Airline halted flights to Nigeria because the Central Bank of Nigeria couldn’t remit an estimated $85 million in revenue to the UAE.

In June, after several meetings with the UAE government, the Federal Government assured Nigerians that the visa ban would soon be lifted. During the same month, the Nigerian government announced that it had paid 98 percent of $850 million.