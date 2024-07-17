Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and FCT – Umahi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has announced the Federal Government’s plans to construct a 477-kilometre, six-lane super highway that will traverse five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Umahi made this announcement on Wednesday while inaugurating the stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment for Ebonyi’s 101-kilometre segment of the super highway. He stated that the highway would pass through Cross River, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa, extending to Abuja. This project is expected to economically revolutionize Ebonyi and the interconnected states.

The minister highlighted the highway as an agricultural and economic corridor that would support President Bola Tinubu’s drive for food sufficiency in the country.

“The highway will be an agriculturally and economically viable route that will enable Ebonyi, for instance, to transport farm produce such as rice, yams, and potatoes to other states. These farm products are found in large quantities along these routes but cannot be effectively transported due to poor road networks,” Umahi explained.

He further described the road as a spur of the coastal highway running from Lagos to Calabar, designed by the colonial masters to integrate the South East states. He called for support from all stakeholders to actualize the project, noting that President Tinubu places great emphasis on the infrastructural revolution of the country.

“Nigeria is currently suffering from the effects of past neglects, which informed the bold, revolutionary decisions of the president. Every part of the South East zone is being addressed in this road revolution, including Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt road, Enugu-Abakaliki road, and Onitsha-Owerri-Aba roads,” he said.

Umahi also addressed concerns about compensation for those affected by the construction and praised Governor Francis Nwifuru for compensating those impacted by the dualisation of the Enugu–Abakaliki highway.

“We emphasize quality jobs, which is why we have sent all directors of the ministry to the field to supervise contractors,” he added.

Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed his enthusiasm for the project and commended Umahi for his unwavering efforts to develop the state’s infrastructure.

“You laid an irreversible foundation for the state’s infrastructural development, and this continuation aligns with our administration’s people’s charter of needs mantra, focusing on human capital and infrastructural development,” Nwifuru stated.

He assured the state government’s support to ensure the project’s realization due to its economic and social benefits.

Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC–Ebonyi North) described the project as a ‘dream come true,’ noting that his constituents had long desired this development.

“I remember as a child seeing my father and surveyors from the ministry of works in the old Anambra surveying the road connecting my community to Benue. Barely three months into my Senate term, I highlighted to the federal ministry of works that this road, opened in 1954 by the colonial masters, is of utmost importance to my people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that relevant stakeholders engaged in constructive deliberations to achieve the desired goals for the super highway.