Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Extends Gains, Closes 0.11% Higher

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday extended the bullish trend as the All Share Index grew by 0.11% to close at 100,075.59 points from the previous close of 99,966.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.11% to close at N56.670 trillion from the previous close of N56.608 trillion, thereby adding N62 billion.

An aggregate of 368 million units of shares were traded in 8,151 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N33.00 from the previous close of 30.00.

CUTIX, Sunu Assurance and Cornerstone Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84%, 7.75% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Redstar Express led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% of its share price to close at N3.95 from the previous close of N4.38.

MCNICHOLS and DEAPCAP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 1.01% and 0.49% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 37 million units of its shares in 824 deals, valued at N707 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 57 million units of its shares in 656 deals, valued at N2.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 29 million units of its shares in 439 deals, valued at N1.3 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, has died at 69
Next article
Naira Appreciates to N1,550/$ in the Black Market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Insurance 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Cocoa 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?