Stock Market Extends Gains, Closes 0.11% Higher

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday extended the bullish trend as the All Share Index grew by 0.11% to close at 100,075.59 points from the previous close of 99,966.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.11% to close at N56.670 trillion from the previous close of N56.608 trillion, thereby adding N62 billion.

An aggregate of 368 million units of shares were traded in 8,151 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UCAP led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N33.00 from the previous close of 30.00.

CUTIX, Sunu Assurance and Cornerstone Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84%, 7.75% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Redstar Express led other price decliners as it shed 9.82% of its share price to close at N3.95 from the previous close of N4.38.

MCNICHOLS and DEAPCAP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 1.01% and 0.49% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 37 million units of its shares in 824 deals, valued at N707 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 57 million units of its shares in 656 deals, valued at N2.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 29 million units of its shares in 439 deals, valued at N1.3 million.(www.naija247news.com).