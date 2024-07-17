Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Selloffs in MTN and Others Drag Market Cap Down 0.04%

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The equity market on Wednesday lost N25 billion due to selloffs in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), among other stocks.

The market capitalisation, which opened at N56.670 trillion, shed N25 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N56.645 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped 0.04 per cent, or 43.3 points, to close at 100,032.32, compared to 100,075.59 recorded on Tuesday. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return slipped to 33.78 per cent.

On the gainers’ side, United Capital led with a 10 per cent increase to close at N36.30. Africa Prudential followed with a 9.88 per cent rise to close at N8.90, while Cutix gained 9.86 per cent to close at N6.13 per share. Oando rose by 5.63 per cent to close at N16.90, and Julius Berger advanced by 4.79 per cent to close at N87.50 per share.

Conversely, RTBRISCOE led the losers’ log with a 5.71 per cent decline to close at 66k. FTN Cocoa Processors trailed by 4.44 per cent to close at N1.72 per share. Tantalizer dropped by 4.26 per cent to close at 45K, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals shed 3.53 per cent to close at N1.64, and Consolidated Hallmark Plc lost 3.45 per cent to close at N1.40 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 35.71 per cent. A total of 1.10 million shares valued at N10.08 billion were exchanged in 8,720 deals, compared to 368.39 million shares valued at N7.42 billion exchanged in 8,151 deals posted previously.

Jaiz Bank led the activity log in volume with 528.49 million shares worth N1.15 billion. Cutix followed with 194.64 million shares worth N1.19 billion. Zenith traded 77.75 million shares valued at N3.11 billion to lead the log in value. Universal Insurance transacted 36.26 million shares worth N12.35 million, and FCMB sold 33.88 million shares worth N257.09 million. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

