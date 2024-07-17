Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted a special dinner at the State House on Tuesday to honour Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on his 90th birthday.

The celebratory evening featured the unveiling of a “special portrait” of the renowned playwright and novelist, Governor Sanwo-Olu shared photos from the event on his X handle, expressing the significance of the occasion.

“This evening, we had the honour of celebrating the 90th birthday of our esteemed Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

“It was a night of joy, memories, and inspiration as we celebrated his many contributions to literature and touched on how his humanity continues to inspire us all,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

The highlight of the dinner was the unveiling of a special portrait of Professor Soyinka, which Sanwo-Olu described as “a true reflection of his enduring legacy.”

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu expressed deep gratitude to Soyinka, stating, “We celebrate not just his 90 years of life but the countless lives he has inspired and continues to inspire. His Nobel Prize win many years ago opened the door for many to dream and believe that greatness is achievable. His works transcend time, touching hearts and minds across the globe.”

Sanwo-Olu concluded by thanking Professor Soyinka for his profound impact, saying, “Thank you, Professor Wole Soyinka, for showing us that through resilience, creativity, and dedication, we can achieve greatness.” (www.naija247news.com).