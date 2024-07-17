Rivers Crisis: PDP Governors Pledge Support for Fubara

Enugu, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have pledged their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State amidst the ongoing crisis between him and his predecessor.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the PDP Governors Forum meeting at the Government House in Enugu on Wednesday, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, emphasized their commitment to resolving the crisis through political solutions.

“The forum is aware of the ongoing crisis in Rivers and is committed to supporting Governor Fubara. We have resolved that the issue should be settled through political solutions,” Mohammed stated. He added that all party leaders and organs are dedicated to resolving the issue with minimal division and rancor.

“We will employ wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and find a lasting solution to the crisis,” he assured.

Governor Mohammed also highlighted the importance of internal democracy, stating that congresses leading to the election of party leaders at various tiers must be all-inclusive, transparent, fair, and in strict compliance with the party’s constitution.

He praised the PDP-controlled state governors for their innovative governance approaches, particularly in infrastructure, education, health, and youth initiatives, and for the timely delivery of developmental projects across the country.

Reflecting on the successes of Nigeria under the PDP’s 16-year administration, Mohammed reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the nation’s past glory. He noted that during the PDP’s tenure, the country experienced single-digit inflation, the establishment of anti-corruption institutions, and a higher standard of living, which have since eroded under the APC-led Federal Government.

“The forum identifies with the Nigerian populace in these troubling times and promises to bring back the good old days of low inflation rates, affordable food, fuel, transportation, steady FDI inflows, a strong naira, and a greater quality of human life,” Mohammed added.

He called on all Nigerians to refrain from anarchy as the nation moves toward the return of the PDP to power in 2027.