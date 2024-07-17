Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Seeks $4 Billion Extra Spending, Bank Tax to Boost Budget

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, July 17 (Reuters) – President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s Senate to approve an additional 6.2 trillion naira ($4 billion) in spending to cover gaps in this year’s national budget, according to a letter read to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Tinubu also proposed a one-time windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange earnings to boost revenue for capital infrastructure, education, healthcare, and welfare programs.

Lawmakers immediately began deliberating on the bill to authorize the additional spending, amid pressure from unions for a new minimum wage amidst the country’s severe cost of living crisis.

The 2024 budget, passed by lawmakers in December at 28.77 trillion naira, represents Tinubu’s first full-year spending plan since taking office.

The president’s request aligns with the “Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan” (ASAP), a strategy developed by the finance ministry in collaboration with private sector leaders and economists to tackle challenges hindering growth reforms.

In May, Tinubu eliminated a costly petrol subsidy and devalued the naira twice, moves welcomed by investors but leading to tripled petrol prices, higher transport costs, and a 28-year peak in inflation, sparking public discontent.

Despite pressure from labor unions over rising living costs, Tinubu has vowed to maintain these reforms.

Tinubu outlined that 3.2 trillion naira of the additional funds would support critical infrastructure projects nationwide, while 3 trillion naira would cover further recurrent expenditure needs.

Nigeria’s economy, with growth hovering around 3%, falls short of Tinubu’s initial target of 6% annual expansion since assuming office last year.

The president instructed his economic team to develop a 2 trillion naira stimulus package focusing on food security and bolstering key sectors like energy, health, and social welfare.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Reinstates Phillip Shuaibu as Edo State Deputy Governor
Next article
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Urges Sacrifices from Political Class to Support Economic Reset
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and FCT – Umahi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Chukwuemeka Opara Abakaliki, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Minister...

Selloffs in MTN and Others Drag Market Cap Down 0.04%

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Rivers Crisis: PDP Governors Pledge Support for Fubara

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Enugu, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Governors of the...

Biden pledges ‘I am all in,’ criticizes Trump on policy

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Biden Commits to Reelection, Criticizes Trump’s Policies LAS VEGAS, July...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and FCT – Umahi

Infrastructure 0
By Chukwuemeka Opara Abakaliki, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Minister...

Selloffs in MTN and Others Drag Market Cap Down 0.04%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Rivers Crisis: PDP Governors Pledge Support for Fubara

South South 0
Enugu, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Governors of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?