Agriculture

NGO Urge Youth to Embrace Agriculture as Business

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Happy Hour Connect Initiative has urged the youths in Akwa Ibom and across the country to develop interest in practicing agriculture as business.

The group said practicing aquaponics and other forms of modern agricultural practices by the youth would help them become employers of labour.

The President of Happy Hour Connect Initiative, Mrs Affiong Ibanga, said this during the 2024 Akwa Ibom Youths Entrepreneurship Summit, in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ibanga said that the event was put together to support the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s back to farm initiative and encourage young people to go into commercial agriculture.

The event is with the theme, “Innovative Solutions to Contemporary Challenges: Back to Farm Strategies”.

He said the event was organised in collaboration with VIKA farms Uyo, to empower the youths to develop interest in agriculture.

“It is part of the programme to mark the 2024 World Youth Skills Day, which is a global event meant to encourage young people to work with their hands to achieve greatness,” Ibanga said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offor, called on all citizens, especially Nigerian youths to invest heavily in agriculture to address food scarcity, unemployment and improve the country’s economy.

Offor thanked the organisers for keying into the Arise Agenda of the State Government and pledged the ministry’s support to the programme.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Imoabasi Jacob, urged the participants to choose an area in agriculture and develop it into a business.

Jacob was represented by Mr Godwin Ukwuot, Executive Director Agro investment, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKIPCORP).

He said that the only way to reduce poverty and food scarcity was through massive investment of the youths in food production.

One of the participants, Mrs Mfon John, described the seminar as life changing, adding that the programme would help her start and run her own farm successfully.(www.naija247news.com).

