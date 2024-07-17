Navy arrest eight stowaways, rescues 8 victims of human trafficking

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy said on Tuesday that its patrol team of NNS Beecroft on July 13, 2024 arrested 8 suspected stowaways in 2 speedboats attempting to board MV Northernlight while underway along Lagos Channel.

Commodorw Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Information said, “The incident occurred when the patrol team sighted the suspects attempting to board the vessel through its rudder compartment.

“Upon interrogation, 5 suspects admitted that they attempted to board the vessel to enable them travel abroad.

“The suspects and speed boats have been handed over to Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos State Port and Marine Command for further investigation.

“Notably, NNS Beecroft has so far arrested 33 stowaways between January and July 2024.

Continuing he said, “In the past week, from 9-13 July 2024, Nigerian Navy units across the Nation’s maritime domain, also rescued 8 female victims of human trafficking and 2 drowning fishermen.

“Additionally, a sea robbery attempt was foiled within the same period.

“Specifically, on 9 July 2024, the Quick Response Team of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Badagry intercepted a wooden passenger boat with 8 females aged between 18-23 years en-route the Benin Republic.

“Upon interrogation it became obvious that they were being trafficked by a yet to be identified agent.

“The victims were later handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while further investigation to identify the agent and trafficking syndicate is ongoing.

“In another development, on 10 July 2024, Nigerian Navy personnel of Forward Operating Base IBAKA, Akwa Ibom State intercepted suspected sea robbers attempting to rob a supply vessel along Uyenghe River in Mbo Local Government.

“The robbers opened fire on own troops, prompting them to respond with heavy gunfire.

“The robbers later retreated into the creeks and the robbery attempt was effectively foiled.

“Also, on 12 July 2024 Nigerian Navy personnel from Forward Operating Base LEKKI rescued 2 drowning fishermen around Lekki Anchorage Area, about 10 nautical miles from Dangote Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Findings revealed that the fishermen were fishing within the area when their boat capsized due to the rough sea state.”(www.naija247news.com).