Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Navy arrest eight stowaways, rescues 8 victims of human trafficking

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy said on Tuesday that its patrol team of NNS Beecroft on July 13, 2024 arrested 8 suspected stowaways in 2 speedboats attempting to board MV Northernlight while underway along Lagos Channel.

Commodorw Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Information said, “The incident occurred when the patrol team sighted the suspects attempting to board the vessel through its rudder compartment.

“Upon interrogation, 5 suspects admitted that they attempted to board the vessel to enable them travel abroad.

“The suspects and speed boats have been handed over to Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos State Port and Marine Command for further investigation.

“Notably, NNS Beecroft has so far arrested 33 stowaways between January and July 2024.

Continuing he said, “In the past week, from 9-13 July 2024, Nigerian Navy units across the Nation’s maritime domain, also rescued 8 female victims of human trafficking and 2 drowning fishermen.

“Additionally, a sea robbery attempt was foiled within the same period.

“Specifically, on 9 July 2024, the Quick Response Team of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Badagry intercepted a wooden passenger boat with 8 females aged between 18-23 years en-route the Benin Republic.

“Upon interrogation it became obvious that they were being trafficked by a yet to be identified agent.

“The victims were later handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while further investigation to identify the agent and trafficking syndicate is ongoing.

“In another development, on 10 July 2024, Nigerian Navy personnel of Forward Operating Base IBAKA, Akwa Ibom State intercepted suspected sea robbers attempting to rob a supply vessel along Uyenghe River in Mbo Local Government.

“The robbers opened fire on own troops, prompting them to respond with heavy gunfire.

“The robbers later retreated into the creeks and the robbery attempt was effectively foiled.

“Also, on 12 July 2024 Nigerian Navy personnel from Forward Operating Base LEKKI rescued 2 drowning fishermen around Lekki Anchorage Area, about 10 nautical miles from Dangote Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Findings revealed that the fishermen were fishing within the area when their boat capsized due to the rough sea state.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG, USAID partner on $75 million for energy transition
Next article
Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Insurance 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Cocoa 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?