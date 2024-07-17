NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has unveiled a complaint management portal to ensure swift resolution of all complaints on insurance-related issues.

NAICOM in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos named the address of the portal as: complaints.naicom.gov.ng.

The commission stated that the portal offers a streamlined and user-friendly platform for addressing all insurance related complaints.

The regulator urged the public to effectively utilise the platform to reach out to it on all insurance related complaints.(www.naija247news.com).