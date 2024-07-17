Mining Company Advocates Strategic Investment in Nigeria’s Lithium sector

By Martha Agas

Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Segilola Resources Operating Ltd, a mining company, has called for strategic investment in Nigeria’s lithium due to its growing demand as a critical mineral for the global energy transition.

Mr. Segun Lawson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, made this call during his remarks at the 2024 African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Segilola Resources Operating Ltd, an indigenous gold mining company located in Ilesha, Osun state, produced 84,609 ounces (2,398.6 kilograms) of gold in 2023, amounting to $194.4 million at current prices.

Lawson expressed his delight at Nigeria gaining recognition for its abundant mineral resources. He emphasized that the country could reposition its solid minerals sector by addressing illegal mining.

“Concerted efforts and stakeholder engagement are required to tackle illegal mining. Nigeria is losing nine billion dollars annually due to illegal mining,” he said.

He also highlighted that insecurity was affecting mining activities, depriving the country of significant revenue. However, he commended the federal government’s efforts to address this issue through the establishment of the Mining Marshals, a special unit from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) dedicated to combating illegal mining.

Lawson noted other challenges in the sector, including environmental degradation and mining by minors, which require urgent action. He stated that the company is committed to developing the local economy of its host communities, with 98 percent of its workforce consisting of local employees.

He added that the summit would showcase Nigeria’s vast mineral resources to the global community and boost its development. “The summit will make Nigeria and Africa attractive destinations for solid minerals investment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit, which runs from July 16 to July 18, is “Natural Resources for Economic Development.” This third edition of the summit is hosted by the Federal Government in partnership with Core International Mining Company