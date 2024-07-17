Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Kogi women farmers seek access to N700m credit facility

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Women farmers under the auspices of SmallScale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), have urged the Kogi government to release the N700 million credit facility earmarked for the 2024 planting season.

The state government appropriated and approved the amount in the 2024 financial year.

They made the call on Wednesday in Lokoja while presenting the Community Scorecard on Small-Holder Women Farmers Access to Agricultural Credit in Kogi between 2020 and 2023.

SWOFON Chairperson, Hajiya Rukaiyat Ahmed and Mr Mathias Akpanachi, Chairman, Budget Committee Group (BCG), who presented the scorecard, said that only N100 million credit facility was released to the youth and women farmers from 2020 till date.

Ahmed identified extortion as one of the challenges preventing farmers from accessing the facility.

She said that farmers were not also accessing similar credit facility being provided by financial institutions coupled with lack of transparency and accountability in the agricultural credit scheme.

Also, Akpanachi urged the state government to release the funds to enhance farmer access to credit facility to encourage productivity.

“We urge the government to also provide credit with single digit interest rate to smallholder women farmers for ease of repayment.

“Government should provide more information to smallholder women farmers on agricultural credit schemes, ensure accountability and transparency in the agriculture credit scheme to eliminate extortion of farmers in the state.

“We want involvement of smallholder women farmers in the design, planning and implementation of agriculture credit schemes,” he said.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Timothy Ojomah, assured farmers of the state government support for improved food production and security in the state.

Ojomah, represented by the Director, Administration in the ministry, Mr Oseni Mudasiru, said that Gov. Usman Ododo has accorded premium to agriculture, and provided inputs and implements to the farmers to boost food production in the state.

Mr Alfa Yusuf-Baba, Head, International Control, Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Lokoja Office, expressed the bank’s readiness to support SWOFON in its commitment to boost food production and security in Kogi.

“As bank of agriculture, we are out to see that farmers in Nigeria get the necessary support to improve their food production, which help boost the growth and development of the country, ” he said.

Also speaking, Hajiya Fatima Momoh, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, said the government had initiated special packages for women farmers in the state .

Represented by Mrs Josephine Babatunde, Director, Women Affairs, Momoh lauded farmers for their resilience in ensuring that the residents of Kogi and Nigerians had food on their tables. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Expert Urges Manufacturers on Effective Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Expert Urges Manufacturers on Effective Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Rukayat Moisemhe Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Mrs....

Mining Company Advocates Strategic Investment in Nigeria’s Lithium sector

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Martha Agas Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Segilola...

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd.

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Vivian Emoni Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) The...

Africa to Set New Standards in Mining–Alake

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Martha Agas Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Expert Urges Manufacturers on Effective Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution

Manufacturing 0
By Rukayat Moisemhe Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Mrs....

Mining Company Advocates Strategic Investment in Nigeria’s Lithium sector

Infrastructure 0
By Martha Agas Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Segilola...

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd.

News Analysis 0
By Vivian Emoni Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Expert Urges Manufacturers on Effective Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?