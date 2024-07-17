Home Entertainment Lifestyle News Kizz Daniel requests refund from wife amid alleged marriage crash

Kizz Daniel requests refund from wife amid alleged marriage crash

By
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
-

July 17, 2024.

Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel has stirred conversations after publicly requesting a refund from his wife amid alleged marriage crash.

You may recall that a popular blogger Cutie Juls alleged that the couple’s marriage had collapsed over Kizz Daniels’ recent affair.

According to Cutie, his wife caught him sleeping with another woman at his office and refused to forgive or welcome him back.

In a now-deleted post on his X page, the “Showa” crooner requested that his wife pay him his pension for all that he has done for her if she wants to break up with him.

In his words: “If you won breakup with me,  no problem. just pay me my PENSION $ For all the things I don do. My airtime, My Gifts, The F**k etc, then you can leave – BALACLAVA”

However, some fans in the comment section speculated that his statement might be a mere lyrics from his song.(www.naija247news.com).

