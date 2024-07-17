Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economic growth

Global growth remains unchanged at 3% in 2024 – IMF

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says global growth is projected to remain unchanged at 3.2 percent in 2024 and 3.3 percent in 2025. This is according to the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update Report for July 2024: “The Global Economy in a Sticky Spot” released on Tuesday.

The report said though the projection was in line with the April 2024 WEO, there had been notable developments beneath the surface since the April WEO. It said among advanced economies, growth was expected to converge over the coming quarters, like in the United States, projected growth was revised downward to 2.6 percent in 2024.

“This is 0.1 percentage point lower than what was projected in April, reflecting the slower-than-expected start to the year.

“Growth is expected to slow to 1.9 percent in 2025 as the labour market cools and consumption moderates, with fiscal policy starting to tighten gradually.”

The report said in the Euro area, a modest pickup of 0.9 percent was expected for 2024, after a nearly flat performance in 2023.

“This is driven by stronger momentum in services and higher-than-expected net exports in the first half of the year.

It said in emerging markets and developing economies, the forecast for growth was revised upward; the projected increase was powered by stronger activity in Asia, particularly China and India.

“For China, the growth forecast is revised upward to five per cent in 2024, primarily on account of a rebound in private consumption and strong exports in the first quarter.

“ The forecast for growth in India has also been revised upward, to 7.0 per cent, this year.”

For Latin America and the Caribbean, the report showed that growth had been revised downward for 2024 in Brazil, reflecting the near-term impact of flooding, and in Mexico, due to moderation in demand.

“However, growth has been revised upwards in 2025 for Brazil to reflect reconstruction following the floods and supportive structural factors, for example, acceleration in hydrocarbon production.”

It said for the Middle East and Central Asia, oil production and regional conflicts continued to weigh on prospects.

It showed the growth forecast for 2024 in Saudi Arabia had been revised downward by 0.9 percentage points; the adjustment reflects mainly the extension of oil production cuts. The report said for Sub-Saharan Africa, the forecast for growth was revised downward.

“This is mainly as a result of a 0.2 percentage point downward revision to the growth outlook in Nigeria amid weaker than expected activity in the first quarter of 2023.”

It said global inflation would continue to decline, but it was expected to remain higher in emerging markets and developing economies and to drop more slowly than in advanced economies.

“However, partly thanks to falling energy prices, inflation is already close to pre-pandemic levels for the median emerging market and developing economy.”

The report said overall, risks to the outlook remained balanced, as in the April 2024 WEO, but some near-term risks had gained prominence.

“These include upside risks to inflation that stem from a lack of progress on services disinflation and price pressures emanating from renewed trade or geopolitical tensions.

“The escalation of trade tensions could further raise near-term risks to inflation by increasing the cost of imported goods along the supply chain.” It said as output gaps started to close and inflation receded, policymakers faced two tasks.

“These tasks are persevering with restoring price stability and addressing the legacies of recent crises, including replenishing lost buffers and durably uplifting growth.

“In the near term, this will require careful calibration and sequencing of the policy mix.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Appreciates to N1,550/$ in the Black Market
Next article
FG, USAID partner on $75 million for energy transition
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Insurance 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

Cocoa 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government on Tuesday says...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?