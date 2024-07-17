Germany to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over U.S. Support

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) – Germany plans to cut its military aid to Ukraine by half next year, even as fears grow that U.S. support for Kyiv might dwindle if Donald Trump wins the upcoming presidential election.

According to a draft of the 2025 budget seen by Reuters, German aid will decrease from approximately 8 billion euros in 2024 to 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in 2025. Germany expects Ukraine to cover most of its military needs with the $50 billion in loans from frozen Russian assets approved by the Group of Seven, hoping that the funds designated for armaments will not be fully utilized.

“Ukraine’s financing is secured for the foreseeable future thanks to European instruments and the G7 loans,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday at a news conference.

The U.S. pushed to “front load” the loans to provide Ukraine with a significant lump sum now. EU leaders partly agreed to this approach to reduce the risk of Ukraine facing a shortage of funds if Trump returns to the White House.

Alarm bells rang across Europe this week after Trump selected Senator J.D. Vance, who opposes military aid for Ukraine, as his vice-presidential candidate. Trump faced intense criticism from Western officials for suggesting he might not protect countries that do not meet NATO’s defense spending targets and might even encourage Russian aggression against them.

Germany has repeatedly faced criticism for failing to meet NATO’s target of spending 2% of its GDP on defense. The stocks of Germany’s armed forces, already strained by decades of underinvestment, have been further depleted by arms supplies to Kyiv. Berlin has donated three Patriot air defense units to Kyiv, more than any other country, reducing the number of Patriot systems in Germany to nine.

Germany’s coalition government of Social Democrats, pro-business liberals, and Greens has struggled to meet NATO’s spending target due to self-imposed borrowing limits. Despite the cut in military aid to Ukraine, Germany will comply with the NATO target by spending 2% of GDP on defense in 2025, totaling 75.3 billion euros.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a “Zeitenwende” (historic turning point) with a 100 billion euro special fund to modernize the military. From this fund, 22.0 billion euros will go towards defense, plus 53.3 billion euros in the regular budget, which is still less than requested by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The defense budget is set to increase by only 1.3 billion euros in 2025, far below the 6.7 billion euros requested. As operating costs continue to rise, the defense ministry must cut ammunition orders by more